BigBear.ai (BBAI) Is About to Report Q2 Earnings on November 10. Here Is What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

BigBear.ai (BBAI) Is About to Report Q2 Earnings on November 10. Here Is What to Expect

BigBear.ai (BBAI) Is About to Report Q2 Earnings on November 10. Here Is What to Expect

BigBear.ai (BBAI) is set to release its Q3 2025 financial results on Monday, November 10. Wall Street analysts expect BBAI to report a loss per share of $0.07 for Q3 compared to a loss of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to decline 23% year-over-year to $31.81 million. The stock has surged 27% year-to-date and jumped nearly 225% over the past year, driven by optimism around its expanding role in artificial intelligence (AI) and government analytics. However, continuous operating losses continue to cloud the outlook.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

A.I. Analyst Cuts Price Target Ahead of Q3

Ahead of the results, TipRanks’ AI Analyst Mira Patchera (under the GPT-4o model) lowered the price target on BigBear.ai to $6 from $6.50, while keeping a Hold rating. The new target suggests about 6% upside from current levels. Patchera explained that the AI analysis shows weak financial trends, including lower revenue and ongoing cash losses. Revenue has dropped due to contract delays, which raises concerns about steady income and future profits. The company’s negative adjusted EBITDA also highlights continued cost pressure and slow movement toward profitability.

Notably, in the previous quarter, BigBear.ai reported Q2 revenue of $32.5 million, missing the Street’s estimate of $40.59 million. It also posted an adjusted loss of $0.71 per share, wider than the expected $0.06 loss.

Even so, Patchera pointed out that BigBear.ai’s strong cash balance—about $390.8 million at the end of Q2—offers the company room to fund growth plans and manage its debt. She also noted that global partnerships are expanding, helping bring in new regional revenue and supporting the company’s broader growth outlook.

Options Traders Anticipate a Large Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry; the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting a 16.96% move in either direction.

Is BBAI Stock a Good Buy?  

Overall, BigBear.ai Holdings stock scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buy and one Hold recommendations. The average BBAI stock price target of $5.83 indicates an upside risk of 3%.

See more BBAI analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement