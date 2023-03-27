BGRY Soars on $375 Acquisition Deal with SoftBank

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BGRY Soars on $375 Acquisition Deal with SoftBank

Shares of robotics solutions provider Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are soaring higher today after it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Group and its affiliate in a $375 million deal.

SoftBank will acquire all outstanding shares of the company at $1.40 per share. BGRY is an expert in AI robotics and the transaction is expected to help it improve efficiency and remain competitive.

Further, the deal has been approved by BGRY’s board and the $1.60 per share tag points to a 24% premium over the stock’s last closing price.

BGRY anticipates the deal to close in the third quarter of this year. Shares of the company are up nearly 18% today already while short interest in the stock still remains elevated at about 10% at present.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BGRY

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
1d ago
BGRY
Berkshire Grey Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with SoftBank Group for Go-Private Transaction
BGRY
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group
BGRY
More BGRY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BGRY

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsBerkshire Grey, Inc. (BGRY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
1d ago
BGRY
Berkshire Grey Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with SoftBank Group for Go-Private Transaction
Press ReleasesBerkshire Grey Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with SoftBank Group for Go-Private Transaction
3d ago
BGRY
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group
The FlyBerkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group
3d ago
BGRY
More BGRY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >