BGC Group’s FMX Futures Exchange Gains CFTC Approval

BGC Group, Inc. announced that their FMX Futures Exchange has been approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to operate an exchange for U.S. Treasury and secured overnight financing rate futures as of January 22, 2024. The announcement was made through a press release, which is included in their recent Current Report.

