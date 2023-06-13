Beyond Meat Soars on Introducing Beyond Sausage

Shares of plant-based meat products provider Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are up in double digits today after the company introduced Beyond Sausage, its new iteration, at more than 15,000 locations.

The company is bringing the dinner sausage into the market just in time for the Fourth of July celebrations. The sausage offers an enhanced flavor profile along with a new blend of spices.

Impressively, the new product offering boasts 16 grams of protein and has 40% lower saturated fat as compared to the pork sausage brands currently on the market.

The introduction of Beyond Sausage comes after the company’s launch of Beyond Steak. Impressively, Beyond Meat products are now available at about 191,000 locations in more than 80 countries globally.

Overall, the Street has a $9.86 consensus price target on Beyond Meat alongside a Moderate Sell consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 28% over the past month while short interest in the stock remains sky-high at about 45.4% at present.

