‘Beware the Dow Curse,’ Says Investor About Nvidia Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Beware the Dow Curse,’ Says Investor About Nvidia Stock
Market News

‘Beware the Dow Curse,’ Says Investor About Nvidia Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached new all-time highs last week, overtaking AAPL to become the world’s largest company by market cap. With nearly 200% growth in its stock price in 2024, the AI chipmaker’s outstanding performance has left naysayers with little ground to stand on.

The “insane” demand for its next-gen Blackwell GPUs – already sold out through next year – suggests Nvidia’s growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing down.

Nvidia’s success was further validated by its recent inclusion in the Dow Jones index. This development could add more upward momentum, as index funds and institutional investors tracking the Dow will now be required to take a position in Nvidia shares if they haven’t already.

Despite the good tidings, investor Vladimir Dimitrov advises caution, urging investors to beware of the “Curse of Dow additions.”

Dimitrov explains that companies newly added to the Dow Jones index often underperform those they replace, as high valuations driven by market enthusiasm can create expectations that are hard to fulfill.

The investor points out that sentiment around NVDA has become overwhelmingly optimistic, pushing its valuation to a forward P/S multiple higher than any of its S&P 500 peers.

The market is pricing in a scenario where current growth rate is sustained beyond the near-term,” Dimitrov notes, adding that he considers this “a low probability scenario.”

While Dimitrov does not advocate selling NVDA shares, calling it “foolish to go against the herd at this point,” he also doubts that Nvidia will outperform the broader market, ultimately rating NVDA a Hold (i.e. Neutral). (To watch Dimitrov’s track record, click here)

The views among Wall Street analysts are significantly more bullish. With 38 Buy and 3 Hold ratings, the heavily-covered stock holds a consensus Strong Buy rating. However, its 12-month average price target of $154.28 has a fairly limited upside of 4.5%, which would seem to hint that the Street also believes that the company is inching closer to its near-term ceiling. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Related Articles
Bernard Zambonin
Premium
Microsoft (MSFT): Why Concerns Over Heavy AI Spending Are Overblown
AMZN
MSFT
Steve Anderson
Premium
The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
AMD
INTC
Go Ad-Free with Our App