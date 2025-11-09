tiprankstipranks
Beware of Warren Buffett Deepfakes, Warns Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Story Highlights

Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who is planning to step down, is warning people about fake videos.

Beware of Warren Buffett Deepfakes, Warns Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who is planning to step down, is warning people about fake videos that use artificial intelligence to impersonate him, according to Reuters (TRI). More specifically, conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) said on Thursday that several AI-generated videos of Buffett are circulating on YouTube that include comments he never made. In fact, the investor has become a target for AI impersonators as deepfake technology becomes more common and easier to use.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Berkshire explained that while the visuals in these fake videos look very realistic, the audio is noticeably different, with a flat, robotic tone that “clearly” isn’t Buffett’s real voice. In a press release titled “It’s Not Me,” the company pointed to one example called “Warren Buffett: The #1 Investment Tip For Everyone Over 50 (MUST WATCH),” where a fake voice gives investment advice. The company warned that people who don’t know Buffett well might mistake the videos for real ones and be misled by the content. Buffett, it added, is also worried about how quickly these types of fake videos are spreading online.

The rise of deepfakes and AI-generated voice tools has made it much easier to create convincing videos and images of public figures, which has led to concerns about misinformation and scams. For instance, the FBI recently reported that bad actors have used AI-generated voice calls and texts to impersonate senior U.S. officials in attempts to access private accounts. Moreover, Buffett has dealt with impersonations before, as fake political endorsements and investment claims were made during the 2024 election season.

Is BRK.B Stock a Good Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on BRK.B stock based on one Buy and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average BRK.B price target of $537 per share implies 8% upside potential.

See more BRK.B analyst ratings

