Berkshire Hathaway Stock (NYSE:BRK.B): Cash Pile and Net Loss Jump in Q3

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Berkshire Hathaway Stock (NYSE:BRK.B): Cash Pile and Net Loss Jump in Q3
Market News

Berkshire Hathaway Stock (NYSE:BRK.B): Cash Pile and Net Loss Jump in Q3

Story Highlights

Berkshire Hathaway reported a massive net loss in Q3FY23, driven by investment losses on equity securities. Meanwhile, Buffett continued to sell shares of listed companies and invest in short-term, high-yielding assets.

Warren Buffett’s investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) reported its third quarter Fiscal 2023 results on November 4. The company posted a huge quarterly net loss of $12.77 billion, much higher than the $2.8 billion loss registered in the prior year quarter. However, its operating income boosted by 40.6% year-over-year to $10.76 billion. At the same time, BRK’s cash balance jumped to a record high of $157.2 billion, up roughly $10 billion from the second quarter. Equity securities seem to be fading in appeal as Buffett sold over $5 billion worth of shares during Q3 and diverted the funds to high-yielding short-term assets.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway’s investment losses from equity securities grew to $24.1 billion, largely due to an 11.7% drop in Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock. The Oracle of Omaha has steadily grown the firm’s investment in Apple shares to approximately 50% of the total portfolio. The share price drop reflected a nearly $20 billion loss on the company’s investment portfolio. Even so, Buffett continues to believe that investment gains/losses are just on paper and shareholders must not pay much heed to them.

Berkshire’s focus on cash stemmed from his belief that Treasury yields would surely shoot up in a high-interest rate scenario. And rightly so, BRK.A has some $126.4 billion tied up in short-term bonds, which have generated a nearly 5% yield during the quarter. Importantly, Buffett reduced the firm’s share buyback activities. In Q3, the firm repurchased shares worth $1.1 billion, totaling $7 billion for the year-to-date period.  

Is Berkshire Hathaway B Stock a Good Buy?

With one Buy versus one Hold rating, BRK.B stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Importantly, these ratings were given before the Q3 results were announced and could change analysts’ views. The average Berkshire Hathaway B price target of $414 implies 17.7% upside potential from current levels. BRK.B stock has gained 13.5% so far this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Berkshire Hathaway Stock (NYSE:BRK.B): Cash Pile and Net Loss Jump in Q3
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

AAPL and GOOGL’s Post-Earnings Slump: Time to Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAAPL and GOOGL’s Post-Earnings Slump: Time to Buy?
2d ago
AAPL
GOOG
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): There’s More Room to Run
Stock Analysis & IdeasMeta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): There’s More Room to Run
2d ago
AAPL
META
Wall Street Reacts to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q4 Earnings
Market NewsWall Street Reacts to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q4 Earnings
3d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >