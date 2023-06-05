Bellerophon Crashes after Disappointing Topline Data

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) cratered in morning trading on Monday after the clinical-stage biotherapeutics company announced disappointing top-line data from its Phase 3 trial. This clinical trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating INOpulse in 145 patients. These patients were treated with either INOpulse at a dose of iNO45 or a placebo.

This clinical trial of INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease indicated that the trial did not meet its primary endpoint “with iNO45 performing worse than placebo by 5.49 minutes per day (p=0.2646). The secondary endpoints demonstrated minimal difference between the two groups with none approaching statistical significance.”

Today’s stock crash aside, BLPH stock has soared by more than 500% in the past year.