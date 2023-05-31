Belite Bio Tanks on $30M Underwritten Public Offering

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) are down nearly 38% at the time of writing today after it announced an underwritten public offering of two million American depository shares (ADSs).

The offer price has been set at $15 per ADS and its associated warrant. Further, the warrants are exercisable immediately and expire five years after issuance (exercise price of $18 per ADS).

The offering is anticipated to close on or about June 2 and BLTE expects to rake in $30 million in gross proceeds from the offer. It plans to use the funds raised for working capital and other general corporate purposes as well as for R&D activities including the development of Tinlarebant.

Today’s hefty price correction comes after a nearly 58% rise in BLTE shares over the past year.

