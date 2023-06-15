BeiGene Sinks after AbbVie Alleges Patent Violation

Chinese biotech company, BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) sunk in pre-market trading at the time of publishing on Thursday after a Bloomberg Law report that AbbVie (ABBV) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against BeiGene that accuses the company of a patent violation. ABBV has stated that BeiGene’s Brukinsa infringes on a patent covering ABBV’s blood cancer therapy Imbruvica.

Imbruvica is marketed by AbbVie’s Pharmacyclics unit and Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

Analysts are bullish about BGNE stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and one Hold.