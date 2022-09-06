Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise

Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares are down today after its Executive Vice President and CFO Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from the 18th floor of a tower in Manhattan on September 2.

The troubled retailer recently announced a restructuring amid financial woes. BBBY shares have been on a rollercoaster recently after the stock caught the fancy of meme stock enthusiasts.

BBBY’s recent announcements of headcount reduction by about 20% and plans to decrease its owned brands have impacted investor sentiment in the stock which is now down 43% so far this year.

Read full Disclosure