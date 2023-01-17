BBBY Continues to Surge Despite Bankruptcy Concerns

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BBBY Continues to Surge Despite Bankruptcy Concerns

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are surging again today after taking a breather in Friday’s trading session. There is no fundamental reason to justify its recent rally as whispers of bankruptcy continue to circulate. Instead, the rally is likely the result of a short squeeze, with other meme stocks seeing similar rallies.

Analyst Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan (NYSE:MS), who has a Hold rating on the stock, doesn’t believe that BBBY is trading based on valuation but rather on potential liquidations. In addition, he doesn’t believe that it’s easy for retailers to go bankrupt unless vendors start offering less favorable terms while credit providers stop providing funds. However, he did note that Bed Bath & Beyond has seen mixed results in attempting to improve these relationships with vendors and creditors.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $1.36 on BBBY stock, implying almost 67% downside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BBBY

Meme Stocks Begin 2023 with a Bang
Market NewsMeme Stocks Begin 2023 with a Bang
1d ago
SI
AMC
Bed Bath & Beyond Looking to Sell Assets
BBBY
Notable open interest changes for January 13th
AAPL
BBBY
More BBBY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BBBY

Meme Stocks Begin 2023 with a Bang
Market NewsMeme Stocks Begin 2023 with a Bang
1d ago
SI
AMC
Bed Bath & Beyond Looking to Sell Assets
Market NewsBed Bath & Beyond Looking to Sell Assets
4d ago
BBBY
Notable open interest changes for January 13th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for January 13th
4d ago
AAPL
BBBY
More BBBY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >