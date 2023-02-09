Baxter Crumbles as Projections Disappoint, Job Cuts Planned

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Baxter Crumbles as Projections Disappoint, Job Cuts Planned

It was not a good morning for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) after its earnings report emerged. This healthcare stock that focuses on kidney disease plunged through Thursday morning, and recovery in afternoon trading was tepid at best. While the earnings report hit this stock hard, Baxter has plans for a comeback.

Baxter’s biggest hit came from underwhelming guidance for both the first quarter and the full year of 2023. Baxter expected adjusted earnings to hit between $0.46 and $0.50 per diluted share, while analysts expected $0.76. As for the full year, it guided for $2.75 to $2.95 compared to forecasts of $3.58. Baxter’s biggest reason behind the sub-par guidance was overall issues of the larger economy. Further, based on remarks from CEO Jose Almeida, supply chain issues would also continue to weigh on overall performance.

As for Baxter’s plan to recover, it involves job cuts. Reports noted that the firm looks to cut as much as 5% of its total workforce and will consolidate the rest of the workers into four units. Baxter will start reporting using those new units sometime in the second half of this year. The move should produce better than $300 million in savings through 2023.

Wall Street may be disappointed with Baxter’s projections, but it’s not abandoning the stock altogether. In fact, current analyst consensus calls it a Moderate Buy. With an average price target of $56, BAX stock comes with 39.65% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BAX

Baxter price target lowered to $45 from $70 at Cowen
The FlyBaxter price target lowered to $45 from $70 at Cowen
1d ago
BAX
Baxter put volume heavy and directionally bearish
BAX
Baxter falls -13.6%
BAX
More BAX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAX

Baxter price target lowered to $45 from $70 at Cowen
The FlyBaxter price target lowered to $45 from $70 at Cowen
1d ago
BAX
Baxter put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyBaxter put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2d ago
BAX
Baxter falls -13.6%
The FlyBaxter falls -13.6%
2d ago
BAX
More BAX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >