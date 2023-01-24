Baudax Bio Soars on Promising Phase 2 Data for BX1000

Shares of pharmaceutical company Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are soaring today after it announced successful interim analysis data from the Phase 2 trial of BX1000 targeted for neuromuscular blockade (NMB) in elective surgery.

The drug, in combination with BX3000, could offer precise timing control for neuromuscular paralysis in surgical patients. Baudax is now planning to complete enrollment in the trial in the first quarter. Top-line results are anticipated in April.

Further, along with the primary endpoint of the number of patients reaching “good or excellent intubating conditions on a standardized scale, the trial is also looking at the safety and tolerability profile of the drug.

Importantly, Baudax holds the exclusive global rights for BX1000 and BX2000, which are novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) as also BX3000, which is a chemical reversal agent. An IND filing for BX3000 is expected this year as well. Together, these candidates can potentially lower the duration in operating rooms or post-acute care. This can mean cost savings for hospitals as well as surgical centers.

Shares of the company have now surged a whopping 130% over the past month. Despite this rise, BXRX shares are still down nearly 98% over the past year.

