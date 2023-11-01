tiprankstipranks
Barclays Worried About Antitrust Suit Against Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Market News

Barclays Worried About Antitrust Suit Against Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Story Highlights

Barclays said key witness testimonies and other key pieces of evidence at the DoJ’s disposal have strengthened its lawsuit against Google.

Investment firm Barclays has noted growing concern about the ongoing Department of Justice antitrust lawsuit against technology giant Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL).  Shares of Google edged higher in Wednesday’s trading session. 

Analyst Ross Sandler captured this concern in a note, saying the investment firm has followed the antitrust closely for weeks. According to the analyst, the firm is worried about the strength of the DoJ’s case against Google. 

Indeed, the firm believes key witnesses who have testified on behalf of the DoJ against Google have strengthened the agency’s allegations. In addition, the firm said another piece of vital evidence in DoJ’s arsenal is a letter sent by a former general counsel at Google to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2005. The counsel wrote that Microsoft making MSN the default Internet Explorer was a possible antitrust violation.

The DoJ alleges that Google’s deal with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to make the search engine the default choice on its devices breaches antitrust laws. Furthermore, the law enforcement agency said Google’s dominance, ensured through the deal with device manufacturers and wireless carriers, made it hard for competitors to gain market share. 

However, both Google and Apple executives have argued otherwise. Notably, they stated that other search engines have sizable market shares and even compete with Google for dominance. In addition, Apple executives said the company chose Google because it was the best option. 

What is the Future Price of GOOGL?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GOOGL stock based on 21 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average GOOGL price target of $153.96 per share implies a 23.36% upside potential.

Disclosure

