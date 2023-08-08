Bank Stocks Stumble amid Potential Downgrade from Moody’s

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bank Stocks Stumble amid Potential Downgrade from Moody’s
Market News

Bank Stocks Stumble amid Potential Downgrade from Moody’s

Story Highlights

Major U.S. banks took a tumble on Tuesday after Moody’s put the credit rating of major banks under review for a potential downgrade.

Major U.S. banks including U.S. Bancorp (USB), State Street Corp. (STT), and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) were trending lower on Tuesday after Moody’s Investors Services put credit rating for these major U.S. banks under review. This follows the agency’s recent debt rating downgrade for several smaller and mid-sized banks.

The U.S. banking industry, still recovering from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, faces ongoing challenges with interest rate, asset, and liability management risks, impacting liquidity and capital. Moody’s stated, “Many banks’ Q2 results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital” as a “mild recession looms and asset quality looks set to decline” particularly when it comes to the banks’ commercial real-estate portfolio.

Alongside the larger banks, Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), and Truist Financial (TFC) are also under review for potential downgrades.

Moody’s added, “Asset risk is rising, in particular for small and mid-size banks with large CRE exposures.” This news comes after Fitch downgraded U.S. debt last week.

U.S. banks have not fared well this year and it is reflected in the bank ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) down by more than 10% year-to-date.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BK

BITQ: This Crypto ETF Has Nearly Tripled YTD. Is It Worth Buying?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBITQ: This Crypto ETF Has Nearly Tripled YTD. Is It Worth Buying?
12d ago
V
BK
Federal Reserve announces FedNow Service now live
V
BK
BNY Mellon price target raised to $44 from $43 at Deutsche Bank
BK
More BK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BK

BITQ: This Crypto ETF Has Nearly Tripled YTD. Is It Worth Buying?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBITQ: This Crypto ETF Has Nearly Tripled YTD. Is It Worth Buying?
12d ago
V
BK
Federal Reserve announces FedNow Service now live
The FlyFederal Reserve announces FedNow Service now live
19d ago
V
BK
BNY Mellon price target raised to $44 from $43 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyBNY Mellon price target raised to $44 from $43 at Deutsche Bank
20d ago
BK
More BK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >