Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect from MS & GS

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bank Stocks Q4 Earnings Preview: What to Expect from MS & GS

Story Highlights

Financial services giants Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs will announce their Q4 earnings on January 17. Higher interest rates are expected to support net interest income, but earnings are expected to remain pressured.

Kicking off earnings, bank giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported their Q4 financials on Friday. (Learn more about their Q4 performance here.) Next up are Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), slated to announce their Q4 earnings tomorrow, January 17. While higher interest rates will likely boost income from loans, lower investment banking fees could remain a drag. Also, provisions are expected to rise due to the weak macro backdrop. Let’s dig deeper.

Is Morgan Stanley Stock a Buy Now?

Morgan Stanley stock was recently double-downgraded to Sell from Buy by Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak. The analyst expects Morgan Stanley’s NII (Net Interest Income) to peak in Q4 or at the beginning of 2023, which will pressure operating margins.

Also, Chubak highlighted Morgan Stanley’s high valuation as a concern. Notably, Morgan Stanley is trading at a Price/Book Value multiple of 1.68, more than 31% higher than the sector median of 1.28. 

Nevertheless, Morgan Stanley stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on seven Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $96.60 implies 5.47% upside potential. 

As for Q4, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.25 per share in Q4, down about 40% year-over-year. Lower levels of completed M&A transactions will likely hurt Morgan Stanley’s Q4 revenues and bottom line. Moreover, an increase in provisions due to the challenging macro environment will hurt its bottom line. 

What’s the Prediction for Goldman Sachs Stock?

Beginning in Q4, Goldman Sachs will operate through three business segments: Global Banking & Markets, Platform Solutions, and Asset & Wealth Management.  

While organizational changes are expected to strengthen its core business and accelerate growth, near-term challenges from lower activities in the M&A segment and muted debt issuance could hurt its Q4 financials. 

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs provision for credit losses could increase, reflecting the growth in the consumer lending portfolio and the weak macro environment. Notably, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck lowered the price target on Goldman Sachs stock to $356 from $384 ahead of Q4 earnings, citing pressure on the bottom line from higher provisions. 

Wall Street expects Goldman to report earnings of $5.56 per share, significantly lower than the $10.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Goldman Sachs stock has received six Buy and six Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ price target of $400.65 implies 7.56% upside potential. 

Bottom Line 

Higher interest rates are expected to give a boost to loan-led income. However, the decline in deal activities in the M&A segment and higher provision for credit losses due to a weak macro environment will likely hurt the profitability of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in Q4.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GS

2 Analyst-Favored Dividend Stocks to Bank on This Year
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Analyst-Favored Dividend Stocks to Bank on This Year
4d ago
GS
BAC
Goldman Sachs commences latest round of layoffs, NY Times reports
GS
Goldman Sachs upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon Capital
GS
More GS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GS

2 Analyst-Favored Dividend Stocks to Bank on This Year
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Analyst-Favored Dividend Stocks to Bank on This Year
4d ago
GS
BAC
Goldman Sachs commences latest round of layoffs, NY Times reports
The FlyGoldman Sachs commences latest round of layoffs, NY Times reports
5d ago
GS
Goldman Sachs upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon Capital
The FlyGoldman Sachs upgraded to Hold from Sell at Odeon Capital
6d ago
GS
More GS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >