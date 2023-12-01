Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Unit Fined $24M for Treasury Market Manipulation

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Unit Fined $24M for Treasury Market Manipulation
Market News

Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Unit Fined $24M for Treasury Market Manipulation

Story Highlights

Bank of America faces a $24 million penalty from FINRA for engaging in over 700 instances of spoofing and failing to adequately supervise its traders over six years.

Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) investment banking division, BofA Securities, has been charged a penalty of $24 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The regulator has accused the unit of manipulating the U.S. Treasury secondary market by engaging in 717 instances of spoofing and other supervisory failures for over six years.

Spoofing involves creating fake trading activity by placing orders that are not intended to be executed but to trick other traders into trading against legitimate orders. FINRA disclosed that two of the company’s traders manipulated the market using this deceptive practice between October 2014 and February 2021.

Additionally, FINRA found that BofA Securities lacked a robust supervisory system to detect spoofing in Treasuries until November 2015. Even after that, the system was ineffective in identifying manual spoofing by traders, as it was primarily designed to detect spoofing by trading algorithms.

BAC’s Response to the Matter

BofA Securities settled the matter by consenting to FINRA’s findings. However, the company neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

Further, Bank of America revealed that it had proactively addressed supervision concerns over the past years. The bank disclosed that it has implemented a multifaceted approach that includes enhanced surveillance, increased staff, comprehensive training, and updated policies.

Is BAC a Good Buy Now?

The company’s diverse business offerings, improved loan portfolio mix, and strong capital position help instill confidence in the stock. In addition, investors should note that BAC has an attractive dividend yield of 3.04%, which remains much above the financial sector’s average of 2.1%.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Bank of America stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, eight Holds, and one Sell. The average BAC stock price target of $33.76 implies 10.7% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Unit Fined $24M for Treasury Market Manipulation
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >