Bank of America Releases List of AI Winners

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bank of America Releases List of AI Winners

One thing is clear about the AI arms race, as it was about a range of technologies before it: there will be winners, and there will be losers. Some of these winners will be big, as a recent study from Bank of America revealed. In fact, Bank of America came out with a substantial list of winners in the move to artificial intelligence and even offered up reasons why said winners will come out ahead.

The list ran the gamut, but was heavy on tech stocks in general, as they are the most likely to either be working in AI or working to support AI. For instance, it will surprise no one that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was one of the firms thanks to its OpenAI integration into Bing and other tools. Likewise, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) also gained thanks to its connection to the DeepMind Sparrow LLM and the Bard chatbot system. Indeed, Bank of America already singled Alphabet out despite Microsoft’s work in the field.

Much of the remaining list is straightforward. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), Arista Networks (NASDAQ:ANET) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) all made the cut by virtue of some project going on within the space. Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor, meanwhile, were included more for their roles in the infrastructure of AI rather than the applications therein.

Most of the firms listed by Bank of America are considered Buys, according to analyst consensus. Nevertheless, the upside potential varies wildly among these stocks. The current leader is Alphabet, which offers 36.94% upside potential thanks to an average share price target of $124.60. The laggard, meanwhile, is Nvidia, whose average price target of $256.39 gives it a comparatively meager 8.04% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSM

3 Reasonably-Valued Tech Stocks That Analysts Love
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Reasonably-Valued Tech Stocks That Analysts Love
5d ago
NOW
TSM
TSMC 5/4nm capacity utilization starts picking up, DigiTimes says
TSM
TSMC employees express doubts over Arizona factory, NY Times reports
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSM

3 Reasonably-Valued Tech Stocks That Analysts Love
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Reasonably-Valued Tech Stocks That Analysts Love
5d ago
NOW
TSM
TSMC 5/4nm capacity utilization starts picking up, DigiTimes says
The FlyTSMC 5/4nm capacity utilization starts picking up, DigiTimes says
5d ago
TSM
TSMC employees express doubts over Arizona factory, NY Times reports
The FlyTSMC employees express doubts over Arizona factory, NY Times reports
6d ago
TSM
More TSM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >