Bank of America Pounds the Table on Netflix Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment RateFederal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Bank of America Pounds the Table on Netflix Stock
Market News

Bank of America Pounds the Table on Netflix Stock

Much has been made about competition getting fierce in the quest for streaming domination but maybe the race isn’t that competitive after all. This perspective comes from Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who thinks it is quite obvious who the winner in this game already is.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has won the ‘streaming wars,’” the analyst said. “Over the last 18 months, changing market dynamics, investor focus on profitability, and the various talent strikes have led several media companies to re-evaluate their streaming aspirations. These changes (e.g., reducing content spend/output, increasing third-party licensing) have been a tacit acknowledgement that not all media companies will be able to achieve Netflix’s global reach and scale in streaming.”

Ehrlich’s comments come ahead of the streaming giant’s Q4 print, set to be released after the close on Tuesday (January 23). To reflect updated FX, Erlich has adjusted her Netflix model, and is now calling for Q4 revenue of $8.79 billion compared to $8.69 billion beforehand, and operating income (OI) of $1.22 billion, also above the prior $1.16 billion estimate. The analyst’s CY24 revenue/OI estimates also get a bump, rising respectively to $39.5/$9.2 billion from $39.2/$9.0 billion. However, Erlich’s net add forecasts of +9 million in Q4 and +19.7 million in CY24 remain the same.

Ehrlich sees the availability of third-party content as one that is beneficial both to Netflix and the industry, enabling the company to reduce the financing of high-risk new productions, and focus more on “bets” with well-known established content. “Notably,” says Earlich, “the recent top 10 list from Netflix has been dominated by third-party content, underscoring the high hit rate that this content has on its platform.”

Additionally, Ehrlich points out that there are still significant opportunities to leverage the crackdown on password sharing, particularly in the near term, as well as in the field of advertising video on demand (AVOD) in both the medium and long term. Netflix’s recent announcement that its ad-supported tier has grown to 23 million active users, up from 15 million in November and just 5 million in May of the previous year, further supports Ehrlich’s bullish outlook on the long-term prospects of AVOD.

Additionally, there’s still more juice to be squeezed from the crackdown on password sharing (particularly in the near term) and advertising video on demand (AVOD), both over the medium-and longer-term. Netflix recently announced the ad-supported tier now has 23 million active users vs. 15 million in November and just 5 million in May last year and Earlich “continues to be bullish on the longer-term opportunity in AVOD.”

Bottom-line, ahead of the Q4 readout, Earlich reiterated a Buy rating on Netflix shares and raised her price objective from $525 to $585, suggesting the stock will climb 20% higher in the year ahead. (To watch Earlich’s track record, click here)

Most analysts agree with that stance. Based on a mix of 16 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See Netflix stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >