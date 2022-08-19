tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bank of America and Grubhub Partners to Offer Perks to Cardholders

Story Highlights

Bank of America’s eligible customers will get access to Grubhub’s popular subscription service for free. The alliance is likely to benefit both companies.

Banking and financial services giant Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) recently revealed that the company has partnered with food delivery platform, Grubhub. As part of the collaboration, eligible Bank of America cardholders will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Grubhub+.

Eligibility and Features of the Partnership

To be eligible for this program, one has to be either a Bank of America debit, credit, or small business cardholder who is not already a Grubhub+ member. Members of Grubhub+ will get unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more and exclusive perks from restaurants on Grubhub.

Meanwhile, members can also opt for a donation match on Grubhub+ orders when they opt into Grubhub’s Donate the Change program. Notably, the program raised more than $25 million in 2021, helping more than 20 charitable organizations.

Investors Are Bullish on the BAC Stock

Bank of America sports a Smart Score of 8 out of 10, indicating that the stock is poised to outperform market expectations. Consequently, top investors are loading up on the company’s stock as they are optimistic about its prospects.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Very Positive stance on BAC. Further, 11.4% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to BAC stock over the past 30 days.

Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and five Holds. The average BAC price target of $42.40 implies the stock has an upside potential of 16.9% from current levels. Shares have declined 9.7% over the past year.

Final Thoughts

Third-party partnerships have been gaining momentum among corporations recently. This is because it helps acquire customers without a hefty marketing cost. To that end, Bank of America’s partnership with Grubhub is expected to be mutually beneficial for both companies. While Bank of America customers will get access to Grubhub+’s top restaurant listings and can order food without a delivery fee, Grubhub will benefit from Bank of America’s large network of 67 million clients.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BAC

Three Stocks that Jumped Despite Mediocre Q2 Performance
Stock Analysis & IdeasThree Stocks that Jumped Despite Mediocre Q2 Performance
24d ago
BAC
NFLX
Bank of America Increases Common Stock Dividend
BAC
News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
GS
BAC
More BAC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BAC

Three Stocks that Jumped Despite Mediocre Q2 Performance
Stock Analysis & IdeasThree Stocks that Jumped Despite Mediocre Q2 Performance
24d ago
BAC
NFLX
Press ReleasesBank of America Increases Common Stock Dividend
29d ago
BAC
News Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
Market NewsNews Bites: What to Look For in the Markets This Week
1M ago
GS
BAC
More BAC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

BlackRock (BLK) Launches Fintech ETF
BLK
Applied Materials Reports Q3 Earnings — Here are the Results
AMAT
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 18: What You Need to Know
KSS
NDX
London Stock Exchange won the investors with increased profits and dividends
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE
This Insider’s Move Spiked Investors’ Interest in Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: VRNA) Stock
VRNA
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY
Balfour Beatty’s stock jumps as UK construction returns to profit
FTSE
More Market News >