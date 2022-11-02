Bandwidth Expands on Strong Q3

Enterprise cloud communications provider Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has delivered a beat and a raise for the third quarter.

The top line increased by 13% year-over-year to $148 million, outperforming estimates by $7.5 million. EPS at $0.27 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.24.

The company is aiming to deliver services to Global 2000 enterprises “with profitable growth.” Additionally, it is seeing buoyant customer demand while operating leverage helps it deliver on margins as well.

For Q4, the company now expects revenue to land between $146 million and $148 million. EPS is estimated between $0.03 and $0.05.

Shares are now up 56% in the past five days alone.

