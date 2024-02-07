Bad News for Norfolk Southern Corp Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Costs category.

Norfolk Southern Corp faces significant financial strain stemming from the Incident and subsequent legal proceedings, which have already led to substantial costs, liabilities, fines, and penalties. These expenses have materially impacted the company’s financial standing and could continue to undermine future financial results. With many aspects of the liabilities still in the early stages, Norfolk Southern cannot reliably predict the eventual outcomes or total losses, acknowledging that current estimates may fall short. The uncertainty surrounding these estimates, as detailed in Note 17 of their financial statements, suggests the potential for further detrimental effects on the company’s operations and liquidity.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NSC stock based on 9 Buys, 1 Sell and 8 Holds.

