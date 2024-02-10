Bad News for Expedia Stock: This New Risk Has Been Added

Expedia (EXPE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Expedia faces a significant threat from search engines, notably Google, which leverage their dominant market positions to promote their own travel services. Google’s enhanced travel-related features and direct booking capabilities pose a direct challenge to online travel agencies (OTAs) like Expedia, potentially leading to decreased search traffic and higher traffic acquisition costs. The competition extends to advertising revenue, with Expedia’s brands, such as trivago, vying against these powerful engines and large portal websites. This competition could erode Expedia’s market share, margins, and customer traffic, impacting the company’s overall financial health.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on EXPE stock based on 12 Buys and 14 Holds.

