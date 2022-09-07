Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) is Volatile after Headcount Trim

Shares of digital communications products and services provider Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) continue to trade on heavy volumes after the company announced cost reduction initiatives.

This also includes headcount reduction. The company expects to realize cost reductions of between $225 million and $250 million annually.

Avaya noted, “The reduction in force better aligns the size of Avaya’s workforce with its operational strategy and cost structure.”

Close to 10 million Avaya shares have already been traded so far today versus the three-month volume of about 15.5 million shares.

