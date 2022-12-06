AutoZone in the Zone With Upbeat Results in Q1

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) were down in morning trading on Tuesday even as the retailer of automotive parts and accessories reported positive fiscal Q1 results.

AZO posted net sales of $4 billion in fiscal Q1 up 8.6% year-over-year and beating consensus estimates by $130 million.

Diluted earnings came in at $27.45 per share, an increase of 6.9% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates of $25.26.

Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and CEO of AutoZone commented, “Their efforts allowed us to deliver solid same store sales results on top of last year’s very strong 13.6%. While our Commercial sales growth accelerated 15%, our retail sales also grew impressively from a year ago.”

Wall Street analysts view AZO stock as a Strong Buy. This consensus rating is based on nine Buys and three Holds.