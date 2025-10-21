tiprankstipranks
Automakers Rush to Lock In Rare Earth Supplies Ahead of Looming China Curbs

Story Highlights

Automobiles manufacturers are not sleeping on their lurch and are actively working to secure their rare element magnet supplies ahead of China’s expanded export controls on the materials.

Automakers Rush to Lock In Rare Earth Supplies Ahead of Looming China Curbs

The fear of a global supply chain disruption for rare earths has further intensified. Automobile manufacturers have launched a global search to secure rare earth supplies ahead of China’s November 8 export control deadline, according to Reuters.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Rare earth elements like neodymium, dysprosium, and terbium are vital for producing high-performance magnets that are widely used in automobiles, especially electric vehicles (EVs). These magnets play key roles in making sensors for braking and fuel leakage, speakers and pumps, and even other parts controlled by a vehicle’s electric motor systems, such as side mirrors and windshield wipers.

However, leaders of global carmakers believe that China’s approaching export control could lead to a worldwide supply shortage, according to the outlet. The concern comes as China appears to be sidestepping arrangements entered earlier this year with the Trump administration and targeted at relaxing curbs on the export of the materials.

China Expands Control amid Trade Tension with U.S.

According to media reports, China, the world’s biggest producer and refiner of rare earth elements, in September started to toughen the export license application process for the materials. Earlier in June, China had issued temporary rare earth export licenses to suppliers of three top automaker brands: General Motors (GM), Ford (F), and Stellantis (STLA).

Meanwhile, China earlier this month also announced plans to limit the export of lithium battery parts, which are also critical components of electric vehicles. However, the U.S. is also working towards reinforcing the country’s reserve of these materials to reduce its reliance on China.

This is even as America looks to trim approval times for new mines and relax environmental limits on their construction. Moreover, the U.S. has just struck an $8.5 billion critical minerals deal with Australia, in this regard.

What Are the Best EV Stocks to Buy?

The U.S.-China trade tension has continued to intensify, with ripple effects on the automobile industry, particularly EV producers.

Yet, identifying good investment destinations in the EV industry remains essential for investors. TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool provides guidance — based on Wall Street analysts’ assessment — on which EV stocks might be worth putting money into at the moment.

See the image below.

Read more about these EV stocks here.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

