Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) tanked by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of its public offering.

Autolus will offer 75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States representing 75 million ordinary shares at a price of $2.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of $150 million.

Autolus scores a Strong Buy consensus rating from Wall Street analysts based on four unanimous Buys.