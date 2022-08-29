Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip

A top shareholder in Autoliv (ALV) has taken advantage of the recent dip in the stock to purchase more shares, thereby increasing its position in the company.

Sweden-based Autoliv supplies automotive safety systems that include airbags and seatbelts. It counts all of the world’s major automakers as its customers. The company pays dividends and currently offers a dividend yield of 3.24%, which is above the sector average of 1.64%.

Insider Trading Details

In the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Autoliv shows that Cevian Capital II GP LTD recently bought shares worth $21.17 million in the company. The purchases were made in a series of transactions between August 23 and August 25.

Prior to the most recent transaction, Cevian Capital II GP LTD was already a major investor in Autoliv, holding more than 10% of the company. The top shareholder moved to increase its exposure to Autoliv at a time when the stock has declined about 24% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks, which also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions, another Autoliv insider also made a large investment in the stock six months ago. If you would want to find out what stocks are favorites of insiders, TipRanks provides a list of hot stocks with either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Is ALV a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Autoliv stock. According to TipRanks, which also provides a comprehensive list of top 25 performing insiders, ALV is a Moderate Buy based on three Buys versus seven Holds. The average Autoliv stock price prediction of $87.50 implies about 12% upside potential to current levels.

Closing Remarks

When a top shareholder moves to adjust its holding in a company, it is worth paying attention to. These insiders usually have a better knowledge of the company and its future plans. Therefore, the latest insider purchase of Autoliv shares comes as a vote of confidence in the stock.

