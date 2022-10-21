tiprankstipranks
Market News

Australian Stock Market Today – Friday October 21: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The ASX ended the day down, on the back of inflation and looming interest rate fears on Wall Street.

ASX ends final session of the week lower

Last updated: 4:20pm AEDT

The ASX ended down, after the gloomy market sentiment on Wall Street, reverberated through the local market Friday.

The S&P/ASX200 ended the session, dropping 53.90 points or 0.80% to 6,676.80.

The broader All Ordinaries closed lower, falling 48.80 points or 0.71% to 6,869.90. 

Across the market, sectors were mixed, with 10 of 11 sectors lower, with the Utilities sector the biggest losing, falling more than 2.3%.

The Materials sector fared better, dropping just 0.3%.

Within the Materials sector Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) was a major gainer, rising as much as 7% in the afternoon. It came after the Australian Africa-focused gold miner finalised a deal to sell its stake in the Ivory Coast-based, Napié Gold Project, to Mako Gold Limited (ASX:MKG).

Meanwhile the Financial sector dropped around 1.2% for the day, with Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) shares dropping after the company’s leadership at the AGM, detailed inflation pressures and higher insurance claim volumes amid extreme weather events in Australia.

ASX continues in the red

Last updated: 1:45pm AEDT

The Australian share market remained in negative territory in afternoon trading, weighed down by ongoing recession fears taking hold of U.S. markets.

The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 29.60 points or 0.44% to 6,701.10. 

The All Ordinaries was also down, dropping 26.50 points or 0.38% to 6,892.20.

Across the market, sectors were mixed, with nine of 11 sectors lower.

The Industrials and Financial sectors were the biggest losers, dropping more than 1.3% and more than 1.1% respectively.

Within the Financial sector, Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) was a major loser. Its shares were down as much as 4% by midday, after the company’s leadership at the AGM, detailed inflation pressures and higher insurance claim volumes amid extreme weather events in Australia.

The ASX takes a dip

Last updated: 11:05am AEDT

The ASX fell upon opening today, tracking Wall Street losses overnight, which remains bearish amid ongoing inflation ills and looming rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 46.30 points or 0.69% to 6,684.40.

The broader All Ordinaries was also lower, dropping 42.70 points or 0.62% to 6,876.00. 

All 11 sectors were down. The Financial and Industrials sectors were the biggest losers, dropping more than 1.3% and 1.2% respectively.

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares have been a favourite of many investors amid the volatile market, surging more than 320% year-to-date.

Even after this phenomenal growth, the majority of analysts still think Whitehaven’s stock has more room to run, according to TipRanks insights.

Pre-market breakdown

The ASX is set to open lower again today, after U.S. markets lag amid ongoing inflation ills; with a remedy of more aggressive interest rates now gaining greater support amongst policy makers.

ASX futures were down 0.4% to AU$6,698 around 6:30am AEDT.

The expected losses follow a negative session yesterday, with the S&P/ASX200 closing lower, dropping 69.40 points or 1.02% to 6,730.70.

Ahead of Friday’s local market opening, the Australian dollar was up over 0.1%, sitting at US$0.62c.

WTI Crude was up around 0.07%, at around US$85.6 a barrel.

Gold was down by 0.10%, at around US$1626 an ounce.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up by around 0.5%, to about AU$30,373.

Market watch – Can Whitehaven Coal keep rising?

Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares have been a favourite of many investors amid the volatile market, surging more than 320% year-to-date.

Even after this phenomenal growth, the majority of analysts still think Whitehaven’s stock has more room to run, according to TipRanks insights.

Disclosure

