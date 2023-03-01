Attrition not Layoffs: General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trims Workforce

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Attrition not Layoffs: General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trims Workforce

Leading automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) is eliminating hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs globally to reduce costs. The job reductions are in the “low hundreds,” Reuters reported. However, the company called these headcount reductions attrition and not layoffs.

According to the Detroit News, a General Motors spokesperson said, “Today’s action follows our most recent performance calibration and supports managing the attrition curve as part of our overall structural costs reduction effort.”

General Motors’ Cost Reduction Efforts

During the company’s Q4 2022 earnings call in January, CEO Mary Barra stated, “I do want to be clear that we’re not planning layoffs.” Barra said the company is targeting $2 billion in cost savings in its automotive business over the next two years. She clarified that the company aims to reduce complexity in all its products and corporate overhead expenses but does not intend to lay off employees to cut costs.

“We are limiting our hiring to only the most strategically important roles and we will use attrition to help manage overall headcount,” said Barra.

General Motors had about 86,000 hourly employees and nearly 81,000 salaried employees as of the end of 2022. “Hundreds” of job cuts indicate a very small percentage of the overall headcount. Earlier this month, rival Ford (NYSE:F) announced that it was eliminating 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years to streamline its operations and reduce costs.      

Both General Motors and Ford are investing billions in expanding their presence in the lucrative EV space. General Motors expects its 2023 capital expenditure in the range of $11 billion to $13 billion. “We continue to shift resources to EVs with around 75% of our product specific capital dedicated to EVs and AVs [autonomous vehicles],” said CFO Paul Jacobson during the Q4 earnings call.

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for General Motors is based on seven Buys and four Holds. The average GM stock price target implies about 38% upside potential. Shares have advanced 15% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GM

GM should be bought, not sold, on truck production cut, says BofA
The FlyGM should be bought, not sold, on truck production cut, says BofA
5d ago
GM
GM to halt Indiana truck plant output for two weeks, Reuters says
GM
General Motors subsidiary, Tawazun Council sign cooperation agreement
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

GM should be bought, not sold, on truck production cut, says BofA
The FlyGM should be bought, not sold, on truck production cut, says BofA
5d ago
GM
GM to halt Indiana truck plant output for two weeks, Reuters says
The FlyGM to halt Indiana truck plant output for two weeks, Reuters says
6d ago
GM
General Motors subsidiary, Tawazun Council sign cooperation agreement
The FlyGeneral Motors subsidiary, Tawazun Council sign cooperation agreement
8d ago
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >