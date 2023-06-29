Atossa Soars on 30% Enrollment in Phase 2 Breast Cancer Trial

After closing 22.5% higher yesterday, shares of biopharmaceutical company Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are inching upward today after it provided a key patient enrollment update in the Phase 2 trial of (Z)-Endoxifen.

The drug is being evaluated for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) invasive breast cancer patients whose tumors are expected to be sensitive to endocrine therapy. Six patients have now been dosed with the drug and a total of 20 patient enrollments are expected.

Dr. Steven Quay, the President and CEO of Atossa commented, “Reaching 30% enrollment in the I-SPY 2 study is another important milestone in our ambitious (Z)-endoxifen development program…We look forward to seeing data from this trial, which along with data from our Phase 2 EVANGELINE trial, will inform conversations with the FDA and our planned Phase 3 protocol.”

The phase two trial is a collaboration between multiple cancer research centers in the U.S., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) Cancer Biomarkers Consortium.

Importantly, Atossa is presently evaluating (Z)-endoxifen in three Phase 2 trials. The drug has already been observed to be well tolerated across multiple Phase 1 studies as well as a small Phase 2 trial in breast cancer.

Atossa shares have already surged nearly 98.3% so far this year.

