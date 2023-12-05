AT&T Partners Ericsson to Deploy Open RAN; Eyes Cost Efficiency

In a strategic shift, AT&T (NYSE:T) has collaborated with Ericsson to deploy an open radio access network (Open RAN) to 70% of its U.S. wireless network traffic by late 2026. The move would lower network costs, improve operational efficiencies, and enable the telecom giant to sustain its investments in the fast-growing broadband network.

Open RAN enables service providers to use non-proprietary elements sourced from diverse vendors. Thus, by embracing Open RAN, telecom operators will not rely on proprietary equipment from a restricted set of companies lacking interoperability. Instead, they can use software and equipment from multiple suppliers, which will likely bring cost efficiencies.

More about the Deal

As part of the agreement with Ericsson, AT&T plans to spend around $14 billion over the next five years. In the meantime, Ericsson will use its USA 5G Smart Factory in Texas to make 5G equipment for this agreement. Notably, the company expects to achieve fully integrated Open RAN sites in collaboration with Ericsson and Fujitsu by 2024.

This shift will make it easier for the company to manage and expand its network with different suppliers’ hardware. Further, starting in 2025, AT&T will extend this approach to the rest of its wireless network, working with other companies like Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Corning Incorporated, Ericsson, and Fujitsu.

Is AT&T Stock Expected to Go Up?

AT&T’s focus on enhancing its wireless network in North America and expanding the 5G network augurs well for growth. Moreover, the shift towards Open RAN leads to more flexibility in choosing equipment, resulting in lower network costs, driving operational efficiencies, and cushioning its earnings.

AT&T stock has received eight Buy and seven Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average AT&T price target of $19.82 implies 18.97% upside potential from current levels.

