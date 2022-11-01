AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Full Approval in EU

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) announced on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]) has been given full Marketing Authorisation (MA) in the European Union (EU).

Vaxzevria was originally granted a conditional Marketing Authorisation (cMA) by the EU. AstraZeneca stated, “As there continues to be sufficient evidence of safety and efficacy confirming the benefits of Vaxzevria, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has now granted a full MA.”

Iskra Reic, EVP, Vaccines and Immune Therapies, AstraZeneca commented, “The move from conditional to full marketing authorisation for Vaxzevria is an important confirmation by the EMA of the safety and efficacy of Vaxzevria, demonstrating that the benefits continue to outweigh the potential risks. Vaxzevria is estimated to have helped save over six million lives in the first year of vaccination, which reflects the strength of the evidence showing Vaxzevria’s protection against severe disease and death caused by COVID-19.”