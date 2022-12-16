AST SpaceMobile Inks Deal With NASA

On Thursday, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) entered into a deal with NASA that will look at improving spaceflight safety.

As a part of this Space Act agreement, ASTS, in collaboration with NASA’s Conjunction Assessment Risk Analysis program will look at generating “better flight safety preparedness and practices using a Conjunction Assessment process.”

The satellite manufacturer will also upload information related to the predicted trajectory of its BlueWalker 3 test satellite on an ongoing basis and other information about its planned future BlueBird satellites through a website called Space-Track.org.

The company also stated that the “U.S. Space Force will screen the data for any potential conjunctions or encounters between objects up to a week ahead of time.”

Wall Street analysts rate ASTS stock a Strong Buy with a unanimous three Buys.