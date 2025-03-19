Assassin’s Creed Shadows Could Save or Destroy Ubisoft

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Market News

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Could Save or Destroy Ubisoft

Story Highlights

Ubisoft stock could be heading into turmoil with the release of the controversial Assassin’s Creed Shadows later this week.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Could Save or Destroy Ubisoft

Ubisoft (UBSFY) is in a dangerous position right now, as the video game developer’s future may hinge on the performance of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which will be released on Thursday. A string of failures from licensed games, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, has brought Ubisoft to this point, as its strategy of releasing games based on other companies’ intellectual properties (IPs) hasn’t gone as expected.

Ubisoft has pinned its hopes on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but it could be in trouble, as the game has stirred up controversy ahead of its release. The content of the game is the reason for the controversy. That’s because it takes place in medieval Japan but focuses on an African samurai. This hasn’t gone over well with gamers on social media, who expected the game to feature a more traditional Japanese samurai.

Ubisoft likely already expects the worst from Assassin’s Creed Shadows as reports claim it created a special team to handle developer harassment. This team will monitor social media for attacks against developers of the game and reportedly has a legal team ready to threaten action against overly zealous critics.

What This Means for UBSFY Stock

Ubisoft is coming off the worst year in its history as the stock dropped roughly 40% in 2024. It might have been even worse had the video game developer not delayed Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025. However, a negative reception for the game could still cause trouble for the company.

There have also been rumors that Ubisoft is getting close to bankruptcy, with the company reportedly in talks with larger companies for a buyout. That includes alleged discussions with Tencent (TCEHY) that would allow it to retain control of the business. There have also been rumors that Ubisoft is considering selling some of its IPs.

Is Ubisoft Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, there’s a lack of coverage of UBSFY stock, but plenty for Ubisoft (UBI). The analysts’ consensus rating is Hold based on six Hold and two Sell ratings, with an average price target of €11.14. This represents a potential 13.14% downside for UBI stock.

See more UBI stock analyst ratings

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential