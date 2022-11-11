ASML Soars on Business Update; Investor Day in Focus

After clocking double-digit gains yesterday, shares of semiconductor services provider ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) are rising in the pre-market session today as well after the company announced a slew of positives.

Despite current macro challenges, ASML expects wafer demand and capacity to show robust growth in the long term. To meet this future demand, ASML plans to ramp up its annual capacity to 90 EUV and 600 DUV systems and 20 high-NA EUV systems.

Further, in 2025, ASML plans to notch annual revenue between €30 billion and €40 billion alongside gross margins between 54% and 56%.

What’s more, ASML has also announced a share repurchase program worth €12 billion. The program is to be executed by the end of 2025.

Further updates are expected at the company’s Investor day meeting today scheduled at 13.30 CET.

Read full Disclosure