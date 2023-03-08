Asana Sees Little Change after Beating Earnings

Shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) saw little change in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.15, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.27 per share. Sales increased by 34.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $150.2 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $145.02 million.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for Q1 2024 to be in the range of $150 million to $151 million. EPS is expected to be in the range of -$0.19 to -$0.18. For reference, analysts were expecting $150.29 million in revenue and -$0.23 in EPS.

For the full year, Asana expects between $638 million and $648 million versus the consensus of $645.91 million. Asana also expects EPS figures of -$0.59 and -$0.55 against consensus figures of -$0.80.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $15.33 on Asana, implying 13.88% downside risk, as indicated by the graphic above.

