Asana Plunges As Losses Widen in Q3

Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the work management platform slid more than 15% in pre-market trading on Friday as the company’s adjusted loss widened to $0.26 per share in Q3 versus a loss of $0.23 in the same period last year.

However, this loss was still narrower than Street estimates of $0.33 per share.

Revenues of Asana soared 41% year-over-year to $141.4 million surpassing analysts’ estimates by $2.4 million.

In Q4 and FY23, ASAN expects adjusted net loss of $0.28 to $0.27 and between $1.15 and $1.14 per share, respectively.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about ASAN with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, five Holds and two Sells.

Shares of ASAN have dropped more than 80% in value in the past year.