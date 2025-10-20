As Jittery Investors Turn to Defensive Stocks, Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks to Consider

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

As Jittery Investors Turn to Defensive Stocks, Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks to Consider

As Jittery Investors Turn to Defensive Stocks, Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks to Consider

The markets are still strong, but signs of investor worry are creeping in. The government shutdown, fears of an AI bubble, and concerns about lower employment are affecting investors’ buys and sells. Interestingly, according to Factset, defensive sectors such as Consumer Staples and Utilities are highly likely to lead the S&P in October 2025. That marks the first time since June 2022 that investors have flocked to defensive stocks so definitively.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Interested in learning about energy stock picks? Here are three to consider, with each having netted a Strong Buy consensus rating from Wall Street analysts.

Vistra Energy (VST)

Vistra Energy (VST) is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. Year-to-date, VST has increased by 46.6%.

Last week, TD Cowen analyst Shelby Tucker initiated coverage of the U.S. power and utilities sector. Tucker named Vistra as one of Cowen’s top picks, noting the surging demand for electricity for data centers. In fact, the analyst called the current situation, in which utility assets need upgrading and data centers are growing at a clip, a “once in a generation opportunity” for electric utilities.

VST stock has received 13 Buy and 1 Hold ratings in the past three months. The analyst consensus forecast on Vistra Energy is $235.71, implying an upside of 17.1%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) generates and sells electricity in the United States. Year-to-date, CEG stock has risen by 73.5%.

Today, JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet raised his price target on CEG from $391 to $422, reiterating a Buy rating on the stock. The analyst predicts that Constellation Energy’s commercial momentum will extend into the future.

CEG stock has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, with 10 Buy and 3 Hold ratings. Constellation Energy’s analyst consensus price target is $386.92, denoting 0.11% upside from current levels.

PG&E (PCG)

PG&E, or Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PCG), generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas. Although PCG stock has fallen 18.2% year-to-date, TD Cowen has named it a top pick, along with Vistra Energy (see above). In addition, last week, BMO Capital raised PCG’s price target from $23 to $25 and maintained a Buy rating on the stock. BMO analyst James Thalacker believes PG&E is trading at a deep discount, and expects multiple expansion in the future.

PCG stock boasts a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, with 8 Buys and 2 Holds. The PCG 12-month stock forecast is $20.95, implying an upside of 27.6%.

Other Energy Stocks to Consider

Many other utility and energy stocks show promise. Here is a list of energy stock to consider; click on any one to further research the stock.

(AEP), (DUK), (EIX), (NEE), (SO), (XEL), (ATO), (PNW), (WEC)

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement