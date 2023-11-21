Yielding 9.6%, Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) is More Attractive Than Ever

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Yielding 9.6%, Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) is More Attractive Than Ever
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Yielding 9.6%, Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) is More Attractive Than Ever

Story Highlights

Altria’s 9.6% dividend yield, nearly its highest ever yield, signals strong investment appeal, supported by disciplined expense control and strategic initiatives amid persistent challenges in the tobacco industry. Despite declining tobacco sales volumes, rock-solid profitability and a favorable outlook reinforce my bullish view.

Altria stock (NYSE:MO) boasts a hefty 9.6% dividend yield, making its investment appeal stronger than ever. Despite ever-persistent concerns surrounding the tobacco industry and rising interest rates, the U.S.-based tobacco giant consistently delivers solid results, sustaining its hefty dividend and its everlasting growth. In the meantime, the current near-record-high yield not only provides substantial returns but also establishes a considerable margin of safety. Hence, I am bullish on this stock.

Altria Continues to Post Strong Profits Despite Lower Sales

Altria has continuously grappled with challenges related to a decrease in tobacco sales volumes—a matter you should find quite familiar if you have been closely monitoring the company and its industry peers.

Persistent concerns have lingered for years about the potential for an extended downturn in cigarette sales. In fact, investors have long placed their bets on a narrative anticipating a decline in the smoking population. This is underscored by the persistent downward pressure on Altria’s shares in recent years.

While it is accurate that the global smoking population has been steadily decreasing for decades, the pace of this decline remains relatively modest. Contrary to widespread perceptions, Altria has adeptly managed the decline in revenues, implementing control measures to offset the modest reduction in sales volumes. In fact, robust price increases in cigarettes have mostly effectively mitigated the impact of declining sales.

Additionally, strong sales in non-smokable products have played a pivotal role in supporting overall results. Consequently, while Altria’s revenues have indeed faced pressure, the reality is more nuanced than the prevailing narrative suggests. In the meantime, disciplined expense control and strategic share repurchases have served to bolster net income and earnings per share (EPS) over time, respectively. Altria’s most recent Q3 results once again supported this theme.

Sales Decrease is Not Catastrophic

In Q3, Altria posted net revenues of $6.28 billion, down 4.1% compared to last year. The decline can be attributed to a 5.3% decline in revenues from smokable products, and that reduction, in turn, is attributable to an 11.6% decrease in cigarette shipment volumes, offset by increased pricing.

Net revenues were also aided by higher oral tobacco revenues, which grew by 2.2%. Thus, while Altria’s top line is under pressure, without a doubt, the situation is nowhere near catastrophic. Also, Q3 suffered from seasonal headwinds in shipment volumes, meaning that the actual decline in net revenues is even softer on a normalized basis.

Robust Bottom-Line Results

As I mentioned, despite the ongoing decline in sales Altria is experiencing, the company’s profitability remains robust. At the end of the day, investors should pay more attention to this when assessing a high-yielding stock like Altria. This is because its profitability directly impacts its capacity to sustain its dividend. The stock’s entire investment proposition hinges on this factor presently.

For the third quarter, Altria reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.28, stable year-over-year. This robust result, against the backdrop of declining revenues, can be attributed to a reduction in outstanding shares, higher adjusted earnings from Altria’s investment in ABI, and proactive debt reduction initiatives by the company.

Notably, Altria successfully lowered its long-term debt to $23.98 billion by the end of Q3, down from $25.12 billion at the year’s outset. Additionally, a 1.4% year-over-year reduction in outstanding shares, driven by continuous share buybacks, further contributed to the per-share bottom line result.

In my perspective, the sustained strength of EPS in Q3, coupled with the upward trajectory of EPS in the preceding two quarters of Fiscal 2023, strongly suggests that Altria is able to consistently outperform the ongoing decline in revenues. Notably, management anticipates an adjusted EPS between $4.91 and $4.98. This forecast signifies a growth rate of 1.5% to 3% compared to last year’s figure of $4.84, highlighting the company’s resilience in the face of persistent challenges within the tobacco industry.

The 9.6% Dividend Remains Well-Covered

I started this article by suggesting that Altria’s investment case might be the best it has looked in years due to its 9.6% yielding dividend. For starters, the hefty dividend remains well covered. Its $3.92 annual rate suggests a forward payout ratio of 80% at the midpoint of management’s guidance. Further, the 9.6% yield is nearly the highest yield the stock has ever traded at in recent history, excluding a flash period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altria’s healthy payout ratio and sustained growth in adjusted EPS position the company favorably for ongoing dividend increases, a trend it has successfully sustained for an impressive 54 years. Coupled with the current record-high yield, this creates a compelling investment proposition.

Is Altria Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Looking at Wall Street’s sentiment on Altria, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. At $44.90, the average Altria stock forecast implies 10.05% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Despite challenges in the tobacco industry, Altria’s robust performance underscores its resilience and ability to navigate evolving market dynamics. The sustained growth in adjusted EPS, disciplined expense control, and strategic initiatives, such as share repurchases and debt reduction, contribute to its continued profitability. The firm’s 9.6% dividend yield, near its highest ever, remains well-covered, making Altria stock a potentially highly attractive investment opportunity at its current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Yielding 9.6%, Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) is More Attractive Than Ever
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >