XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): Is Its Long-Term Potential Worth It?

Story Highlights

XPeng’s underwhelming deliveries report reflects the firm’s troubled positioning in the past couple of months. Investors are worried about demand-related risks, operating inefficiencies, supply chain bottlenecks, and a lack of clarity regarding its path to profitability.

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) investors have had a rough outing in recent months. The Chinese electric vehicle giant is facing many headwinds. It’s been difficult for the whole sector, but XPeng has been hit particularly hard. Its October deliveries report reflects its growing woes and the worrying state of the Chinese economy. Despite its relatively compelling long-term case, it’s tough to wager on XPEV stock, given its current challenges and bleak outlook. Hence, we are bearish on XPEV stock at this time.

XPEV stock has taken a beating over the past 12 months in line with the stock market. It posted its second-quarter earnings results a few months ago, where it missed analyst expectations by a considerable margin and issued guidance for lower-than-expected deliveries in the third quarter. However, the challenging macroeconomic conditions and the coronavirus-led production stoppages in China have severely impacted its results.

Moreover, we saw how its gross and vehicle margins dipped during the quarter. Gross margins were down 1%, while vehicle margins dropped by 1.9% from the prior-year period. The firm attributed the lower margins to its rising operational costs, particularly battery and raw material costs.

Consequently, XPEV stock is trading at multi-year lows and appears more attractive than ever. It’s trading at roughly 1.3x forward sales estimates, more than 50% lower than the estimates from last year. However, its troubling outlook and near-term challenges point to more carnage for the stock.

Interestingly, XPEV stock even has a 3 out of 10 Smart Score, indicating that the stock is likely to underperform the market, going forward.

Zero-COVID Policy is Crippling the Chinese Economy

In the second quarter of 2022, disruptions caused by COVID-19 and industry-wide supply chain constraints were a key theme for the Chinese EV sector. However, the situation improved remarkably after China lifted lockdown orders in Shanghai in June. In the months since, production has continued to ramp up rapidly, and most companies in the sphere were able to mount a comeback.

However, XPeng’s deliveries in the past couple of months have trailed its performances from the same period last year. In line with the country’s zero-COVID policy, its top manufacturing cities in Hefei and Xi’an had to shut down multiple areas, which significantly impacted EV production. The disruptions led to a massive drop in deliveries for all EV companies operating in China.

Investors appear to be losing faith in China’s ability to navigate an increasingly complex economic landscape. A supportive policy package from the central government failed to shore up confidence in the country’s property and EV markets, and renewed concerns over the government’s commitment to zero-COVID have added to investor anxiety. The sell-off has also been driven by fears of a macroeconomic crisis in China that could stall demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the world’s largest EV market.

Though the consensus points to a more conducive environment ahead, it will take considerable time before markets return to winning ways. Supply-chain bottlenecks will continue to be a lingering factor, which will continue to weigh down production and deliveries for EV companies. Supply and demand levels might not find a balance until mid-to-late 2023 or 2024. In the meantime, EV stocks and other Chinese equities will likely face incredible volatility.

Is XPEV Stock a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, XPEV stock maintains a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of nine analyst ratings, six Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating were assigned over the past three months. The average XPEV price target is $24.65, implying 173.9% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $3.18 per share to a high of $41 per share.

Takeaway: Steer Clear of XPEV Stock

The recent sell-off across global markets has been especially brutal for Chinese stocks. While this could imply a compelling entry opportunity, several factors point to further volatility over the coming months. Regulatory and geopolitical risks are looming large, while the global economic growth outlook is rapidly deteriorating. As such, investors should tread carefully regarding Chinese EV stocks.

XPeng is in a tough spot right now, and the company is not doing enough to address internal issues. Investors are worried about demand risks, cost and operating inefficiencies, supply-chain constraints, and a lack of clarity on forward strategies. Though it has its growth catalysts, such as the G9 SUV, it’s likely best to steer clear of XPEV at this time.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on XPEV

Chinese Stocks Continue to Rise on Buoyant Optimism
Market NewsChinese Stocks Continue to Rise on Buoyant Optimism
7h ago
JD
NIO
As Biden and Xi Sit Down in Bali, Stakes Remain High
LI
NIO
Sell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
W
MQ
More XPEV Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on XPEV

Chinese Stocks Continue to Rise on Buoyant Optimism
Market NewsChinese Stocks Continue to Rise on Buoyant Optimism
7h ago
JD
NIO
As Biden and Xi Sit Down in Bali, Stakes Remain High
Market NewsAs Biden and Xi Sit Down in Bali, Stakes Remain High
1d ago
LI
NIO
Sell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
The FlySell these stocks now, proven algorithm says
4d ago
W
MQ

Latest News Feed