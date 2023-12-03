XOM, COP, or SLB:  Which “Strong Buy” Oil Stock has the Highest Upside Potential?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
XOM, COP, or SLB:  Which “Strong Buy” Oil Stock has the Highest Upside Potential?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

XOM, COP, or SLB:  Which “Strong Buy” Oil Stock has the Highest Upside Potential?

Story Highlights

Oil markets continue to be volatile, with demand concerns weighing on prices. Nonetheless, Wall Street remains bullish on several oil stocks due to their long-term growth prospects and strong fundamentals. Here, we will discuss three such oil stocks to find the one that can deliver the best returns.

Oil prices continued to decline last week despite the announcement of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+). Sluggish global manufacturing activity is weighing on oil demand and, consequently, prices. However, analysts are looking beyond the near-term weakness and are bullish on several oil stocks based on their long-term growth potential and ability to offer attractive returns via price appreciation and dividends. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Exxon (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and SLB (NYSE:SLB) against each other to find the oil stock that has the best upside potential as per Wall Street analysts.  

Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil generated phenomenal profits last year, driven by the spike in oil and gas prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war. However, energy prices have cooled down compared to the last year, resulting in a decline in the company’s third-quarter results and an earnings miss. Nonetheless, it is worth noting the company’s Q3 2023 earnings were higher than the second quarter, fueled by strong refining throughput and increased crude prices.

Looking ahead, Exxon is optimistic about its recently announced $59.5 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. The deal will expand the company’s presence in the lucrative Permian Basin.

What is the Prediction for Exxon Stock?

On November 14, Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar reiterated a Buy rating but lowered his price target for Exxon stock to $133 from $139 to reflect the outlook update. The analyst reduced his downstream (Refining and Chemicals business) estimates for 2024 to 2026.

That said, Kumar maintained his long-term forecasts based on the assumption that XOM would increase activity and capital expenditure to achieve the 2mmboe/d (million barrels of oil equivalent per day) volume outlook from the Permian until he has “better visibility into promised synergies” from the Pioneer acquisition.  

Including Kumar, 14 analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on Exxon stock, while four have a Hold recommendation. The average price target of $130.56 implies 27% upside potential. XOM shares have declined about 7% year-to-date.

Exxon recently raised its quarterly dividend by 4.4% to $0.95 per share. XOM stock offers a dividend yield of 3.7%.

ConocoPhillips Stock (NYSE:COP)

Last month, integrated oil and gas company ConocoPhillips impressed investors with better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, even as the bottom line declined compared to the year-ago quarter due to lower prices in contrast to the elevated levels seen last year.

Investors also cheered a 14% hike in COP’s quarterly dividend to $0.58 per share. ConocoPhillips also paid a variable return of cash (VROC) of $0.60 per share on October 16. Including the variable component, COP’s dividend yield stands at about 4%.

ConocoPhillips raised its full-year production guidance to about 1.82 mmboe/d from the prior guidance of 1.80 to 1.81 mmboe/d due to the purchase of the remaining 50% interest in Surmont. The company is positive about its growth potential, given that several international projects reached the first production stage in October, positioning it for strong performance in 2024 and beyond. 

Is COP Stock a Good Buy Now?

On November 14, RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold reiterated a Buy rating on ConocoPhillips stock and increased his price target to $135 from $130. Hanold thinks that the breadth of strong operational performance differentiates ConocoPhillips from its peers into 2024.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on COP stock is based on 17 Buys and three Holds. At $142.05, the average price target implies 23.3% upside potential. Shares are down 2.4% so far in 2023.  

Schlumberger Stock (NYSE:SLB)

Oilfield services company SLB, previously known as Schlumberger, delivered mixed results for the third quarter. The company’s adjusted EPS grew 24% year-over-year to $0.78 and exceeded analysts’ expectations. Revenue grew 11% to $8.3 billion but marginally lagged the Street’s estimates.  

The company attributed the year-over-year growth in its third-quarter revenue to the ninth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in revenue from international markets. Notably, the growth in its international markets’ revenue is outpacing the growth in its North America segment’s revenue.  

In the international markets, SLB is seeing solid demand for its services in the Middle East and Asia. Also, it is benefiting from the resilient performance of its offshore business.  

Is SLB Stock a Buy?

On October 24, Barclays analyst David Anderson raised his price target for SLB stock to $77 from $75 and maintained a Buy rating. The analyst stated that the company once again delivered solid quarterly results. He believes that SLB is best positioned as the cycle expands in international markets and offshore. However, Anderson thinks that the company still needs to prove to Wall Street that it can deliver sector outperformance.

With 13 Buys and one Hold, SLB stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $70.92 implies 35.4% upside potential. Shares are down 2% year-to-date. SLB offers a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Conclusion

Wall Street is bullish on all the three oil stocks discussed above. That said, they see higher upside potential in SLB than Exxon and ConocoPhillips. Mainly, SLB is expected to benefit from the robust demand for its offerings in the international and offshore markets.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
XOM, COP, or SLB:  Which “Strong Buy” Oil Stock has the Highest Upside Potential?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >