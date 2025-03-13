WYNN, MGM, or CHDN: Which Casino Stock Holds the Winning Hand?

The gaming and hospitality world has been buzzing with opportunity following these past few weeks’ brutal sell-off, and few names are as electrifying as the three prominent casino stocks: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts International (MGM), and Churchill Downs (CHDN).

Each company stands at the crossroads of risk and reward. Wynn is pushing luxury boundaries on a global scale, MGM is banking on the digital gold rush and Macau’s grand revival, while Churchill Downs is merging classic Americana with modern gaming innovation. Let’s pull back the curtain and see what makes these casino heavyweights compelling for stock investors.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) | Betting Big on Experience and Expansion

Wynn Resorts has long stood out for its high-end, immersive experiences. Its grand properties have been designed to woo discerning travelers and tourists. Today, the company has fully recovered from the harsh days of the pandemic, with its operating revenue hovering around $2 billion in its most recent report. While this figure was relatively flat compared to last year, it still stood at record levels. Further, although net income dipped, due mainly to the absence of a tax benefit that inflated previous results, the core operations looked as robust as they get.

What truly sets Wynn apart is its bold global expansion plans. CEO Craig Billings has been outspoken about the company’s next big bet: Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates. Think of it as Vegas grandeur meets Middle Eastern elegance, which is expected to be a potential game-changer in a region poised to attract high-spending tourists. This venture also reminds us of Wynn’s tendency to go big and trust that its reputation for lavish hospitality will translate across cultures.

Meanwhile, the company continues to flex its muscles on the Las Vegas Strip, maintaining a premium segment share that other operators envy. Even though last year’s Formula 1 hype has cooled, the brand’s halo effect still shines, as evident in high occupancy rates and a steady flow of international guests. The recently announced acquisition of Crown London further amplifies Wynn’s signal that it wants to be a global luxury name. And yes, the multi-front aggressive expansion comes with risk, particularly if high-end consumers tighten their wallets. However, Wynn’s leadership seems confident that the upside justifies the gamble, and in the past, they have delivered on such promises.

Is WYNN a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On Wall Street, most analysts covering the stock are bullish. WYNN stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buy and two Hold ratings over the past three months. WYNN’s average price target of $114 per share implies a 33% upside potential over the next twelve months.

See more WYNN analyst ratings

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) | Digital Domination With a Chinese Flavor

MGM Resorts has been in the headlines for its impressive bounce-back in Macau, a region constrained by strict travel restrictions even after global markets had resumed normality. MGM China, in particular, reported a staggering 28% revenue surge in Q4, demonstrating that pent-up demand in Asia’s gaming capital is finally being unleashed. CEO Bill Hornbuckle has been vocally optimistic, pointing out robust booking trends that extend well into the near future. If Macau’s recovery continues, it’s fair to assume that MGM will see a substantial windfall, especially given its stronghold positioning in that market.

Domestically, MGM’s big story is the rise of BetMGM in the booming online sports betting and iGaming scene. Experts peg the North American online betting market at over $40 billion, and BetMGM has been making inroads to secure a significant slice. Interestingly, the online venture is edging closer to profitability, a milestone separating serious contenders from hobbyists in the digital betting world. This positions MGM as a proper multi-channel operator, including strong physical casinos, a growing online platform, and a global footprint poised to capitalize on international travel and wagering trends.

On another note, MGM’s heavy share buybacks also signal confidence in the stock’s long-term trajectory. Over 33 million shares were repurchased last year, effectively returning value to shareholders at MGM’s attractive valuation and boosting per-share metrics. I should mention that the lone hiccup lately was a 6% dip in Las Vegas Strip net revenues, which some analysts attribute to a slight post-pandemic slowdown in tourism spending. Even so, when you factor in MGM’s Macau resurgence and BetMGM’s growth, the outlook remains compelling for those willing to bet on a well-balanced gaming operation.

Is MGM Stock Worth Buying?

Wall Street is also quite bullish on MGM stock. MGM also carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buy and three Hold ratings over the past year. MGM’s average price target of $48.83 per share implies almost 58% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) | Tradition, Innovation, and a Stellar Derby

Churchill Downs embodies the rich tradition of American horse racing, yet it has managed to stay relevant by weaving modern hospitality into classic experiences. Nowhere is this beautiful blend more evident than in the 150th Kentucky Derby, which crushed prior records for attendance and wagering. Importantly, let’s not mistake Churchill Downs for a one-trick pony. The company has widened its footprint by opening multiple gaming venues in states like Virginia and Indiana, nicely showing an ability to adapt to different regulatory landscapes.

Additionally, it has pioneered historical racing machines, which function much like slot machines but are categorized differently. This is a genius move as it practically permits Churchill to tap into more markets without the same legal hurdles traditional casinos face.

Churchill’s positive momentum was evident in its FY2024 report, where revenue increased 11% to an all-time high of $2.73 billion, backed by strong performance across its core racing and gaming segments. Adjusted EBITDA swelled by 13% to over $1.1 billion, flexing meaningful margin gains as well. Given this momentum, it’s easy to see why the stock appears attractively priced at just 16.3x this year’s expected EPS. Even if top and bottom-line growth slows down in the near-medium term, the current valuation should provide a significant margin of safety and strong upside potential.

Is Churchill Downs Stock a Buy?

On Wall Street, every analyst covering Churchill Downs stock is bullish. CHDN carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven unanimous Buy ratings over the past three months. CHDN’s average price target of $162.57 per share implies about 53% upside potential over the next twelve months.

All Three Casino Stocks Can be Winning Hands

Deciding between Wynn, MGM, or Churchill Downs depends as much on your investment personality and risk appetite as on the companies’ fundamentals. Judging by their comparative stock price performance over the past three years, WYNN stock leads the way.

Wynn is the aspirational name, venturing into ultra-luxury markets and banking on global expansion to fuel future growth. Meanwhile, MGM offers a diversified play, mixing the sparkle of Las Vegas with a surging digital presence and renewed strength in Macau. Last but not least, Churchill Downs thrives on a storied legacy, but it hardly rests on tradition, rolling out modern gaming twists that boost revenue and brand clout. All three of these casino giants offer reliable investment opportunities, albeit heavily influenced by wider economic conditions.

