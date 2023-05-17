WTAI: This Tiny AI ETF Could be a Hidden Gem

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

WTAI: This Tiny AI ETF Could be a Hidden Gem

Story Highlights

This under-the-radar, AI-themed ETF from WisdomTree offers investors a well-diversified AI portfolio of stocks and a lower expense ratio than many competitors.

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have captured the imagination of the market and the general public alike in 2023, so it’s no surprise that AI-focused ETFs are enjoying solid year-to-date gains. With just $13 million in assets under management (AUM), the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) could be a hidden gem among these funds. Here’s why there’s plenty to like about this tiny, under-the-radar ETF. 

AI is Just Getting Started

WisdomTree writes that AI “is a transformative megatrend that has the potential to influence nearly all aspects of how we live and work globally in the years to come.” 

And while AI offers plenty of long-term growth potential, it’s also being used in plenty of applications that are impacting our lives and businesses today — whether it’s chatbots like ChatGPT, self-driving technology in cars, industrial automation, or workflow automation software. 

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller, who reportedly returned 30% annually over a 30-year timeframe while running Dusquense Capital, recently said that AI could be “every bit as impactful as the internet.” He also said that while he believes we are in for a “hard landing” economically, AI leaders like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) could be “unbelievable opportunities” coming out of a hard landing.

Further, he noted that even if there is a major recession, Nvidia’s opportunity in AI is so compelling that he’s not convinced that Nvidia’s share price will go down, even though it sports a high price-to-earnings multiple.

Thoughtful Diversification

WTAI offers investors a diversified and comprehensive way to gain exposure to AI. Not only does it hold 76 different stocks, but it’s also not overly concentrated toward its top positions like some other AI-themed ETFs. Its top 10 holdings make up just 22.6% of the fund, which means that investors aren’t left overly exposed to the ups and downs of a few large holdings. Top position Nvidia accounts for just a 3% weighting, which is reasonable. 

Another thing I like about WTAI’s holdings is that it invests across a wide-ranging swath of today’s AI universe. WisdomTree says that the WTAI ETF “seeks to offer precise access to the AI megatrend through direct investment in publicly listed firms all over the globe that are focused on capitalizing on AI in a diverse array of technologies and applications.”

WTAI places its investment focus in AI across four key areas — AI software, semiconductors, hardware (which would include the likes of autonomous vehicles, drones, robotics, and industrial automation), and what it calls “innovation,” an all-encompassing category that could include any company using AI to disrupt existing industries. 

Below, you’ll find a snapshot of WTAI’s top holdings using TipRanks’ holdings tool, which gives investors a comprehensive overview of an ETF’s top holdings and their characteristics.

Semiconductors are crucial for powering AI applications, and you’ll find plenty of leading semiconductor names here, like Nvidia, Taiwan’s Alchip Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC). 

Nvidia is a semiconductor leader when it comes to AI, with some sources estimating it has up to an 85% share of the GPU market, but don’t count out the likes of AMD, which Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Joseph Moore recently said could have an opportunity within AI that is multiple times larger than originally anticipated. Semiconductor fabrication companies like Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) also have a place in the top 10 here, as AI wouldn’t be possible without these companies manufacturing the chips behind it for the likes of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. 

WTAI also holds the mega-cap tech names, like holding Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and further down the list, Microsoft, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which are all making exciting advances in AI technology of their own. The portfolio also includes software companies like ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) that utilize AI within their offerings in order to help customers streamline and automate their workflows.

An additional thing you’ll notice about WTAI’s top holdings is that they have some very strong Smart Scores. The Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system that evaluates stocks on eight different market factors. The result is data-driven and does not require any human intervention. A Smart Score of 8 or above is the equivalent of an Outperform rating.

Nvidia, C3.Ai (NASDAQ:AI), Lattice Semiconductor, Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), and ASML lead the way with ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores. Meanwhile, AMD and Infineon Technologies (XETRA:IFX) also have Outperform-equivalent ratings, with Smart Scores of 8 and 9, respectively.

Is WTAI Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts are also bullish on WTAI stock, giving it a Moderate Buy rating. Of the 886 ratings on WTAI, 70.43% are Buys, 23.36% are Holds, and 6.21% are Sells.

The average WTAI stock price target of $19.97 implies upside potential of 18.1% from current levels. The lowest price target, $15.90, is not too far below the ETF’s current price of $16.91, implying that while WTAI harbors solid upside potential, the downside could be limited from here. 

Reasonable Expense Ratio

WTAI has a reasonable expense ratio of 0.45%. While this isn’t as cheap as one would expect from a low-cost, broad-market index fund, this is at least reasonable for a specialized, thematic ETF like this. While it’s a bit higher than I would normally like to see, when looking at a number of other popular AI-themed ETFs using TipRanks’ ETF comparison tool, WTAI has the lowest expense ratio of the bunch, narrowly edging out the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) and coming in much lower than several other prominent names. 

TipRanks users can use the comparison tool to easily compare up to 20 stocks or ETFs on a wide variety of customizable key criteria, such as price, Smart Scores, past performance, AUM, and much more.

A Strong Choice for Investing in the AI Megatrend 

One risk that investors should be aware of is that at $13 million in AUM, WTAI is a very small ETF, which could make it more volatile than larger ETFs. However, it also has enough daily trading volume that liquidity shouldn’t be an issue for the average retail investor.  

In summary, with a reasonable expense ratio (especially when compared to other AI-themed ETFs) and a well-diversified portfolio of holdings that encompasses all aspects of the AI space, WTAI looks like a strong choice for investors who want to gain exposure to this powerful long-term megatrend. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AI

Is AI Stock Still Worth Buying After Its 20%-Plus Rally?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs AI Stock Still Worth Buying After Its 20%-Plus Rally?
1d ago
AI
C3.ai Up after Preliminary Q4 Revenues Exceed Guidance
AI
Betting on AI? Microsoft’s the Way to Go, Says Oppenheimer
AI
MSFT
More AI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AI

Is AI Stock Still Worth Buying After Its 20%-Plus Rally?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs AI Stock Still Worth Buying After Its 20%-Plus Rally?
1d ago
AI
C3.ai Up after Preliminary Q4 Revenues Exceed Guidance
Market NewsC3.ai Up after Preliminary Q4 Revenues Exceed Guidance
2d ago
AI
Betting on AI? Microsoft’s the Way to Go, Says Oppenheimer
Stock Analysis & IdeasBetting on AI? Microsoft’s the Way to Go, Says Oppenheimer
14d ago
AI
MSFT
More AI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >