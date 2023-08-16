WING vs. SHAK: Which Restaurant Stock is Better?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
WING vs. SHAK: Which Restaurant Stock is Better?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

WING vs. SHAK: Which Restaurant Stock is Better?

Story Highlights

Fast-casual restaurant stocks have been hugely popular among investors, so it may not be surprising that Wingstop and Shake Shack usually trade at premiums to the industry. However, one of these stocks is grossly overvalued, and the other has yet to achieve full profitability. Thus, a closer look at both is in order.

In this piece, I evaluated two fast-casual restaurant stocks, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. Wingstop is a fast-casual restaurant chain that focuses on chicken wings, while Shake Shack is a fast-casual restaurant chain that focuses mostly on hamburgers, French fries, and shakes.

Wingstop shares are up 22% year-to-date and 25% over the last year, while Shake Shack has surged 76% year-to-date, bringing its 12-month gain to 42%.

Despite these year-to-date rallies, Wingstop shares have plummeted 16% over the last month. Meanwhile, Shake Shack is off 6% for the last month, demonstrating its strength versus Wingstop.

However, while Wingstop is profitable, Shake Shack is not. Thus, we can compare their valuations by looking at their price-to-sales (P/S) ratios and comparing them to the restaurant industry’s current P/S of 2.2, which is in line with its three-year average. Nevertheless, the ultra-wide variance between these valuations calls for a closer look to determine the reasons for the large gaps.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

At a P/S multiple of 11.8, Wingstop looks grossly overvalued relative to its industry, especially considering its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 77.5 versus the restaurant industry’s current P/E of 50.1. The fast-casual restaurant chain’s stock is simply too expensive, especially considering its debt position. Thus, a bearish view seems appropriate.

Notably, Wingstop’s five-year mean P/S is 15.4, while its five-year mean P/E is 123.9, so it usually trades at a steep premium to its industry. In fact, the shares recently hit a record high in May, and the company’s market capitalization currently stands at $4.9 billion. While WING has been putting up solid revenue growth, it still captured only $413.4 million in revenue and $62.8 million in net income for the last 12 months.

Wingstop does enjoy stable net income margins of around 15% annually and has managed to beat consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines for the second quarter, even as most restaurants missed their consensus numbers for revenue. However, its valuation has simply gotten too far ahead of itself.

As a result, it could take quite some time before Wingstop grows into the valuation Wall Street has assigned it, even after the recent plunge. Finally, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio is negative, suggesting significant risk.

What is the Price Target for WING Stock? 

Wingstop has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, 10 Holds, and one Sell rating assigned over the last three months. At $195.25, the average Wingstop stock price target implies upside potential of 19.8%.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

At a P/S of 3.0, Shake Shack immediately looks more reasonably valued than Wingstop, especially considering its five-year mean P/S of 4.1. However, its lack of annual GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) profitability requires a closer look. Shake Shack’s valuation suggests a neutral view may be appropriate, at least for now.

The company is profitable on an adjusted basis, so it’s on the way to full GAAP profitability. Also, management said in their recent shareholder letter that they’re focused on improving profitability, which is certainly a good sign. In fact, Shake Shack’s net income margin improved to -0.7% for the last 12 months.

Like most other restaurant chains, Shake Shack beat the consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings but posted a small miss on sales, triggering a small decline in its stock price. However, the company’s share price had skyrocketed in May.

Activist investor Engaged Capital established a position in Shake Shack, which is also good for the stock. The firm is planning a proxy battle for three board seats and calling for operational changes that Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling expects to boost profits by 50%.

Shake Shack has been opening new stores at a rapid pace, paving the way for steady growth. However, all that construction has taken a bite out of its profitability. Nonetheless, the company is making other moves to boost profitability, like shifting customer orders to kiosks to cut labor costs.

What is the Price Target for SHAK Stock? 

Shake Shack has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, six Holds, and one Sell rating assigned over the last three months. At $78.90, the average Shake Shack stock price target implies upside potential of 7.2%.

Conclusion: Bearish on WING, Neutral on SHAK

Wingstop’s and Shake Shack’s long-term trends look very solid, so at some point, both could make great plays on the restaurant space. However, despite its lack of full profitability, Shake Shack’s balance sheet is slightly more solid than Wingstop’s due to its positive debt-to-equity ratio. Shake Shack’s more reasonable valuation also makes it the clear winner versus Wingstop, although not yet to the point where a bullish view is appropriate.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
The FlyShake Shack downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
7d ago
SHAK
Shake Shack price target raised to $71 from $66 at JPMorgan
SHAK
Apple downgraded, Amazon upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
FMC
ICE
More SHAK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
The FlyShake Shack downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
7d ago
SHAK
Shake Shack price target raised to $71 from $66 at JPMorgan
The FlyShake Shack price target raised to $71 from $66 at JPMorgan
9d ago
SHAK
Apple downgraded, Amazon upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyApple downgraded, Amazon upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
12d ago
FMC
ICE
More SHAK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >