Will Nio Hit Penny Stock Levels or Rise from Here?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Will Nio Hit Penny Stock Levels or Rise from Here?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will Nio Hit Penny Stock Levels or Rise from Here?

Story Highlights

Nio stock has lost substantial value in the past three months. The stock’s underperformance made us ask whether Nio could hit penny-stock levels or witness a recovery.

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock has dropped over 51% in the past three months. Moreover, shares of this Chinese EV (electric vehicle) maker have lost over 76% of its value since 2021. As Nio stock lost substantial value and continues to underperform the broader markets, we are wondering if Nio could hit penny-stock (learn more about penny stocks here) levels or rise from here. However, based on analysts’ average price target, Nio stock will likely head north and deliver significant returns.  

Let’s see why.

Factors to Drive Nio Stock Higher

It’s worth noting that the macro weakness in China, heightened competitive activity, promotional discounts, and lower sales and production volume took a toll on Nio’s margins and its stock price. For instance, Nio’s gross margin reached 1% in the second quarter, down significantly from 13% in the prior-year quarter. In addition, its vehicle margin stood at 6.2% in Q2 compared to 16.7% in the prior-year period.

Nonetheless, Nio’s management maintains an optimistic outlook and anticipates significant sequential margin growth in the latter half of 2023. Stanley Qu, the company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, said during the Q2 conference call that the increased sales and volume of their NT2 products, which command higher average selling prices, will be the driving force behind improved margins. Qu is confident in achieving a double-digit gross profit margin in Q3 and envisions gross margins reaching 15% in Q4, assuming effective cost control measures, particularly regarding battery costs. 

Furthermore, Nio’s delivery numbers are showing month-over-month improvement. After delivering 15,641 vehicles in September 2023, its deliveries increased to 16,074 cars in October, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 59.8%.

While these factors support Nio’s bull case, let’s look at the Street’s consensus rating on the stock. 

What is the Prediction of NIO Stock?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Nio stock. It has received six Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Moreover, the average NIO stock price target of $14.16 implies a considerable upside potential of 90.17% from current levels.

Bottom Line 

The expected improvement in margins, increased sales, the ramp-up in volume for NT2 products, and improved delivery performance bode well for future growth. Nevertheless, increased competitive activity in China continues to pose challenges for Nio, prompting analysts to remain cautiously optimistic about its future prospects. 

While analysts don’t expect Nio stock to hit penny stock levels, investors can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to find compelling penny stocks. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Will Nio Hit Penny Stock Levels or Rise from Here?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) October Vehicle Deliveries Increase by 60%
Market NewsNIO’s (NYSE:NIO) October Vehicle Deliveries Increase by 60%
24h ago
NIO
NIO Inc. Provides October 2023 Delivery Update
Press ReleasesNIO Inc. Provides October 2023 Delivery Update
1d ago
NIO
Nio delivers 16,074 vehicles in October
The FlyNio delivers 16,074 vehicles in October
1d ago
NIO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >