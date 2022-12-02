Will Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Will Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Streamlining Efforts Improve its Prospects in India?

Story Highlights

Amazon is discontinuing three small ventures in India as part of its efforts to cut costs and improve its profitability. Despite regulatory challenges and immense competition, India remains a key international market for the company. Amazon continues to invest in growth areas, like cloud computing, in India.

Over the past few days, E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced its decision to exit three ventures in India – its wholesale distribution offering, food delivery business, and an online learning platform. The company is shutting down these non-core businesses in India as part of its efforts to cut costs and focus on core businesses, like e-commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS).  

Amazon to Exit Non-Core Businesses in India

On November 24, Amazon announced that it is closing down its online learning platform Amazon Academy, which helps high school students prepare for competitive exams. Amazon Academy, launched in early 2021, faced intense competition from local e-learning platforms like Byju’s, Toppr, and Unacademy.  Even the local players announced layoffs earlier this year due to harsh macro conditions.

The company is also discontinuing its food-delivery service Amazon Food, which was being tested in Bengaluru, a southern Indian city. A company spokesperson told Reuters, “As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food.” The food delivery business in the country is dominated by players like Swiggy and Zomato.

Furthermore, Amazon has decided to shut down its wholesale distribution business Amazon Distribution. This platform distributed fast-moving consumer goods to Kiranas (small shops) and other neighborhood stores. Amazon Distribution operated in only three cities in Southern India and faced competition from Flipkart Wholesale and Reliance Industries-owned JioMart.

Macro challenges have pushed Amazon and other tech giants to cut costs and improve productivity. Amazon is reportedly laying off about 10,000 employees and reviewing unprofitable businesses.

Amazon Focused on India Despite Pressures

India is a key overseas market for Amazon, with significant opportunities to expand further. However, the company has been facing challenges in the country, including intense competition from well-established local companies and an unfavorable regulatory environment.  

According to a recent report by research firm AB Bernstein, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin of Amazon’s Indian operations is still about minus 5% to 10%. Such margin levels are concerning, given that the e-commerce giant has invested more than $6.5 billion in the country over the years.

In this scenario, Amazon’s decision to exit non-core ventures seems prudent. The company can now focus on its e-commerce, AWS, and other rapidly growing businesses in India. Recently, Amazon announced its second AWS region in India at Hyderabad, Telangana (first is in Mumbai). AWS will invest more than $4.4 billion in the country by 2030 amid growing cloud adoption.  

Is Amazon a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Amazon earns Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 33 Buys and two Holds. The average AMZN stock price target of $140.18 implies 46.8% upside potential. Shares have plunged nearly 43% year-to-date.

Conclusion

Amazon’s decision to discontinue its non-core businesses in India will help it focus on high-growth divisions and improve its profitability. The company continues to invest in growth areas, like cloud computing, and capture the long-term potential in the lucrative South Asian market.  

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMZN

5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
8h ago
CRM
SPX
Onica Rackspace Technology achieves Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue
RXT
AMZN
AWS, Slalom expand next-generation strategic collaboration
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMZN

5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Great Stocks to Gift Yourself This Holiday Season
8h ago
CRM
SPX
Onica Rackspace Technology achieves Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue
The FlyOnica Rackspace Technology achieves Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue
1d ago
RXT
AMZN
AWS, Slalom expand next-generation strategic collaboration
The FlyAWS, Slalom expand next-generation strategic collaboration
1d ago
AMZN
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >