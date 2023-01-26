77% Off Highs, ChargePoint Stock (NYSE:CHPT) Looks Exciting

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

77% Off Highs, ChargePoint Stock (NYSE:CHPT) Looks Exciting

Story Highlights

While electric vehicles may be the future of transportation, individual brands present severe ambiguities. Therefore, ChargePoint’s infrastructure-related business should be a more reliable investment.

Though EVs represent exciting upside potential, they also present wild variabilities. Thus, investors should consider ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock (currently 77% off its highs), which theoretically offers a more predictable, brand-agnostic investment. I am bullish on CHPT stock long term, although investors should prep for a choppy ride.

In all likelihood, investors who bank on individual EV brands stand poised to gain the greatest return — assuming, of course, that the target brands rise above the others. Unfortunately, the downturn of 2022 and the subsequent pressures on the consumer economy exposed the contenders from the pretenders. What’s worse, even the contenders suffered sharp losses last year.

To be fair, even infrastructure plays like ChargePoint did not receive an exemption from volatility. Thus, investors considering CHPT stock should be forewarned: this will likely not be an easy trade by any stretch of the imagination.

At the same time, from a narrative standpoint, ChargePoint essentially offers tickets to the big game. In contrast, those who bank exclusively on individual EV stocks are betting on which team will win. Though infrastructural plays offer less emotional exuberance, CHPT stock and its ilk bring more credibility to the table.

CHPT Stock Doesn’t Have to Blink First

While seemingly everyone wants to rush into the EV space, it’s important to consider the sector’s chicken-and-egg conundrum. For EVs to truly flourish, the infrastructure must be available. On the other end, for infrastructure providers to justify their enormous investments, EVs must flourish. So, which side will blink first?

The EV sector may be unique in that the eggs have already hatched. With sector leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) demonstrating the viability of EVs – at least for the well-to-do demographic – hordes of would-be competitors jumped on board. In other words, individual EV brands are eager to introduce their electric-powered cars to the world, boding well for CHPT stock.

The current run of EVs represents the first wave of soldiers charging the hill, but the average price of a new EV is too far high up the scale for most households. Therefore, the present batch of exciting EVs that sport price tags approaching and sometimes over six digits will whet the appetite of the affluent.

Eventually, though, the average consumer will want to get in on the action. Thanks to economies of scale – particularly from the big guns like General Motors (NYSE:GM) leading the charge – the second wave of EV production should target those of more realistic means, and this wave will likely boost CHPT stock over time.

Fundamentally, while 66% of all U.S. housing units have a garage or carport (as per the 2017 American Housing Survey), that leaves quite a few that don’t. For the garage-less, home charging will likely not be an option. Thus, ChargePoint’s public infrastructure business may prove lucrative. Additionally, the company can target apartment and condominium complexes to integrate charging capabilities in their parking lots.

Banking on the Narrative

If the above narrative sounds appealing, then interested investors must depend on it for some time. Unfortunately, CHPT stock doesn’t offer much encouragement on the fiscal side of the coin, at least not yet.

While ChargePoint is hardly a pre-revenue company, it’s deeply unprofitable. For instance, in the quarter ending October 31, 2022, the company posted $125.3 million in revenue. However, its operating loss came out to $83.3 million, and its net loss pinged at $84.5 million. In terms of the retained earnings line item, investors will see $1.08 billion in the red.

Regarding quantitative data points, the market prices CHPT stock at 9.8 times sales and 11.5 times book value. Both stats rank well into extremely overvalued territory relative to the underlying industry — the industry medians are 0.7 times and 1.5 times, respectively. About the only objective positive for CHPT stock financially is its balance sheet, which features middling strength.

To be sure, CHPT stock ranks among the speculative market ideas. However, it does enjoy strong support among Wall Street analysts. Conspicuously, none of the covering experts have yet to rate ChargePoint as a Sell, which may offer some encouragement.

Is CHPT Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, CHPT stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average CHPT stock price target is $19.38, implying 69.9% upside potential.

Conclusion: CHPT is a Long-Term Play That Could Pay Off

With so many competitors in the EV space, it’s difficult to know which one will win. However, as the arena transitions from rich folks’ toys to legitimate transportation platforms for all, public charging infrastructure will rise in demand. That sets up CHPT stock nicely, assuming the underlying enterprise can survive long enough.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint announces new agreement with Lexus RZ 450e drivers
The FlyChargePoint announces new agreement with Lexus RZ 450e drivers
2d ago
TM
CHPT
EV Stocks Rally On Rising Demand
CHPT
FFIE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
NE
CGC
More CHPT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint announces new agreement with Lexus RZ 450e drivers
The FlyChargePoint announces new agreement with Lexus RZ 450e drivers
2d ago
TM
CHPT
EV Stocks Rally On Rising Demand
Market NewsEV Stocks Rally On Rising Demand
7d ago
CHPT
FFIE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
13d ago
NE
CGC
More CHPT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >