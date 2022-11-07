Why Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Crashed 43% Last Week

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Crashed 43% Last Week

Story Highlights

Twilio stock plunged on a weak Q4 outlook. Further, short-term macro headwinds continue to limit the recovery in TWLO stock.

Shares of customer engagement platform provider Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) plunged about 43% last week following the company’s Q4 outlook amid a weak macro backdrop. 

Twilio delivered better-than-expected Q3 performance, wherein its revenues of $983 million increased by 33% year-over-year. Meanwhile, its adjusted net loss of $0.27 per share fared better than the Street’s expectations of a loss of $0.39 per share. Learn more about TWLO’s financials here.

Twilio’s COO, Khozema Shipchandler, stated, “While we delivered solid results in Q3, we’re mindful of the evolving macro environment.” He added, “we started to see a broader impact from the macro environment on our business throughout the quarter.”

Twilio expects Q4 revenues to mark an increase of 18%-19% year-over-year, much below its target revenue growth rate of 30%. Further, for the full year, TWLO expects the top line to increase by approximately 29%.

Shipchandler said, “I recognize that this is below the 30% revenue target we laid out two years ago, but we’re also facing a very different and rapidly evolving external environment today.”

In response to the Q3 results and Q4 outlook, Monness analyst Brian White said, “Twilio was a major beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis, driving investor excitement to new heights and the stock price to an all-time high in early 2021; however, the stock has since collapsed and Twilio remains profit challenged. At the same time, we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us.” 

The analyst has a Hold recommendation on Twilio stock. 

What is TWLO’s Stock Price Prediction?

On TipRanks, TWLO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buy, nine Hold, and one Sell recommendations. Moreover, due to the pullback, Twilio stock’s average price target of $89.85 implies 110.2% upside potential. 

Bottom Line 

The correction in TWLO stock and the significant upside potential make it attractive at current levels. However, short-term macro headwinds will likely play spoilsport and limit the recovery in TWLO stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TWLO

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
2d ago
TSP
BMRN
Twilio falls -36.5%
TWLO
Twilio falls -34.2%
TWLO
More TWLO Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on TWLO

Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
2d ago
TSP
BMRN
Twilio falls -36.5%
The FlyTwilio falls -36.5%
3d ago
TWLO
Twilio falls -34.2%
The FlyTwilio falls -34.2%
3d ago
TWLO
More TWLO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >